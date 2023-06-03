Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is hitting .239 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.
- Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this season (32 of 54), with at least two hits 14 times (25.9%).
- He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 54), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Torkelson has driven home a run in 20 games this season (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 20 games this season (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.293
|OBP
|.292
|.320
|SLG
|.398
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|12/4
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (28.6%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (32.1%)
|1 (3.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.7%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (35.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (3-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.88 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.88), 52nd in WHIP (1.404), and 23rd in K/9 (9.8) among pitchers who qualify.
