Spencer Torkelson and Andrew Vaughn are two of the players with prop bets available when the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox play at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday (starting at 2:10 PM ET).

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has put up 48 hits with 13 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .239/.322/.363 slash line on the year.

Torkelson has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rangers May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 30 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has put up 38 hits with seven doubles, four home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .279/.390/.419 slash line on the year.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 2

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Cease Stats

Dylan Cease (3-3) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 13th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Cease has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.88), 52nd in WHIP (1.404), and 23rd in K/9 (9.8).

Cease Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers May. 28 4.0 4 4 4 8 4 at Guardians May. 23 6.0 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Guardians May. 18 6.1 5 3 3 3 1 vs. Astros May. 13 6.0 4 0 0 5 2 at Royals May. 8 5.0 9 7 7 6 1

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has recorded 55 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.

He has a .256/.336/.442 slash line so far this season.

Vaughn will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .351 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Angels May. 30 2-for-3 1 0 3 4 vs. Angels May. 29 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 at Tigers May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has recorded 54 hits with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .256/.311/.512 on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels May. 30 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Angels May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0

