The Chicago White Sox (24-35) are looking for Eloy Jimenez to continue a 13-game hitting streak against the Detroit Tigers (26-29) on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox will give the ball to Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 3.50 ERA).

Tigers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-CHI
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.88 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (2-2, 3.50 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

  • Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.50, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
  • Lorenzen is trying to pick up his fifth quality start of the year in this outing.
  • Lorenzen will look to build upon an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

Michael Lorenzen vs. White Sox

  • He will face a White Sox offense that ranks 17th in the league with 254 total runs scored while batting .241 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .390 slugging percentage (22nd in MLB action) and has hit a total of 60 home runs (19th in the league).
  • In 6 2/3 innings over one appearance against the White Sox this season, Lorenzen has a 0 ERA and a 0.45 WHIP while his opponents are batting .091.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

  • Cease (3-3) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 13th start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in four innings against the Detroit Tigers.
  • The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.88 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.2 walks per nine across 12 games.
  • In 12 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
  • Cease has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.
  • Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 59th, 1.404 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 23rd.

Dylan Cease vs. Tigers

  • The Tigers rank 29th in MLB with 204 runs scored this season. They have a .229 batting average this campaign with 46 home runs (27th in the league).
  • The Tigers have gone 4-for-16 with a double, a home run and four RBI in four innings this season against the right-hander.

