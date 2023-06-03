The Chicago White Sox (24-35) are looking for Eloy Jimenez to continue a 13-game hitting streak against the Detroit Tigers (26-29) on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox will give the ball to Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 3.50 ERA).

Tigers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.88 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (2-2, 3.50 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing two hits.

The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.50, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .228 against him.

Lorenzen is trying to pick up his fifth quality start of the year in this outing.

Lorenzen will look to build upon an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

Michael Lorenzen vs. White Sox

He will face a White Sox offense that ranks 17th in the league with 254 total runs scored while batting .241 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .390 slugging percentage (22nd in MLB action) and has hit a total of 60 home runs (19th in the league).

In 6 2/3 innings over one appearance against the White Sox this season, Lorenzen has a 0 ERA and a 0.45 WHIP while his opponents are batting .091.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (3-3) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in four innings against the Detroit Tigers.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.88 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.2 walks per nine across 12 games.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Cease has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 59th, 1.404 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 23rd.

Dylan Cease vs. Tigers

The Tigers rank 29th in MLB with 204 runs scored this season. They have a .229 batting average this campaign with 46 home runs (27th in the league).

The Tigers have gone 4-for-16 with a double, a home run and four RBI in four innings this season against the right-hander.

