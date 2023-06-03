Tyler Nevin Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Tyler Nevin (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Tyler Nevin At The Plate
- Nevin is hitting .133 with a home run and three walks.
- Nevin has picked up a hit in three games this season (23.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Nevin has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.182
|AVG
|.000
|.308
|OBP
|.143
|.455
|SLG
|.000
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|3/2
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.87 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Cease (3-3) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander threw four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.88), 52nd in WHIP (1.404), and 23rd in K/9 (9.8).
