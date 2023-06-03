Zack Short and his .464 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (84 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox and Dylan Cease on June 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is batting .295 with a double, three home runs and six walks.

This year, Short has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 20 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games this year, and 6% of his chances at the plate.

In 25.0% of his games this season, Short has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 .444 AVG .143 .500 OBP .143 .778 SLG .286 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/1 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 6 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings