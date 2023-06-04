The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo is hitting .250 with seven doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.
  • In 52.3% of his 44 games this season, Baddoo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • In 6.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Baddoo has driven in a run in 10 games this season (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 16 games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.237 AVG .270
.275 OBP .400
.263 SLG .378
1 XBH 4
0 HR 0
0 RBI 3
10/2 K/BB 12/8
1 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 20
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (45.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kopech (3-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.52), 38th in WHIP (1.249), and 17th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
