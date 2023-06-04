The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is hitting .250 with seven doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.

In 52.3% of his 44 games this season, Baddoo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

In 6.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Baddoo has driven in a run in 10 games this season (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 16 games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .237 AVG .270 .275 OBP .400 .263 SLG .378 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 10/2 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 20 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (45.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

