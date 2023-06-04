Andy Ibanez -- hitting .088 with a home run and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez is hitting .178 with five doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Ibanez has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has homered in two of 28 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Ibanez has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In eight of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.235 AVG .389
.235 OBP .421
.294 SLG .722
1 XBH 4
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
5/0 K/BB 0/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 13
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.52), 38th in WHIP (1.249), and 17th in K/9 (10.2).
