Sky vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The New York Liberty (4-1), on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Barclays Center, will try to continue a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Chicago Sky (3-3). This game is at 2:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, YES, CW-26, and MARQ.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Sky vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Sky vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, YES, CW-26, and MARQ
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Sky vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-13.5)
|160.5
|-1400
|+850
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-13.5)
|160.5
|-1000
|+550
Sky vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty have not won against the spread this season in chances.
- The Sky have put together a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- New York has not covered the spread when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Games featuring the Liberty have gone over the point total once this season.
- Sky games have hit the over once this year.
