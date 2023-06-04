The New York Liberty (4-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the Chicago Sky (3-3) on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Barclays Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, YES, CW-26, and MARQ.

The game has no line set.

Sky vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: CBS Sports Network, YES, CW-26, and MARQ

Sky vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 83 Liberty 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 164.3

Sky vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Chicago has four wins in games against the spread this year.

Chicago has had one game (out of ) hit the over this season.

Sky Performance Insights

On offense, the Sky are the second-worst team in the WNBA (76 points per game). On defense, they are fourth (75.7 points conceded per game).

In 2023, Chicago is second-best in the WNBA in rebounds (38.7 per game) and third-best in rebounds conceded (33.8).

In terms of turnovers, the Sky are third-worst in the league in committing them (14.7 per game). And they are ranked sixth in forcing them (13.8 per game).

With 7.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.3% from downtown, the Sky are sixth and fourth in the league, respectively, in those categories.

The Sky give up 6.8 3-pointers per game and concede 32.8% from beyond the arc, ranking fourth and sixth, respectively, in the league.

Chicago attempts 27.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.1% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 72.3% of its shots, with 74.9% of its makes coming from there.

