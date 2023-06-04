The New York Liberty (4-1) hope to extend a four-game winning run when they host the Chicago Sky (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network, YES, CW-26, and MARQ.

Key Stats for Sky vs. Liberty

Chicago puts up only 1.6 more points per game (76) than New York allows (74.4).

This season, the Sky have a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.

Chicago's three-point shooting percentage this season (37.3%) is 2.3 percentage points higher than opponents of New York are averaging (35%).

The Sky are 2-1 when shooting above 35% as a team from three-point range.

New York and Chicago rebound at about the same rate, with New York averaging 3.7 fewer rebounds per game.

