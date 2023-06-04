Spencer Torkelson and his .409 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (93 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is batting .234 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.

Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has homered in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 55), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 20 games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .220 AVG .253 .293 OBP .292 .320 SLG .398 3 XBH 8 1 HR 2 6 RBI 11 12/4 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 29 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (62.1%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (27.6%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (31.0%) 1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.3%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (34.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings