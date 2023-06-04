Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (25-35), who are trying to secure a series sweep, will host Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers (26-30) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, June 4. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the White Sox (-175). Chicago is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +110 odds). The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Michael Kopech - CHW (3-5, 4.52 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (3-4, 5.96 ERA)

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 25 times and won 15, or 60%, of those games.

The White Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox were favored on the moneyline for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Tigers have won in 20, or 41.7%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a mark of 9-11 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

