Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short and his .565 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short has a double, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .277.
- Short has gotten a hit in 10 of 21 games this year (47.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 21 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (14.3%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Short has had at least one RBI in 23.8% of his games this season (five of 21), with more than one RBI three times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|.444
|AVG
|.143
|.500
|OBP
|.143
|.778
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/1
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|7
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.79 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (3-5) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.52 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.52 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.249 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
