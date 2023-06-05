On Monday, Eric Haase (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .224 with six doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has gotten a hit in 24 of 45 games this season (53.3%), including six multi-hit games (13.3%).

He has gone deep in two of 45 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Haase has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (17.8%), with two or more RBI in three of them (6.7%).

In 10 games this year (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 .385 AVG .226 .429 OBP .293 .590 SLG .264 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 8 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 23 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (56.5%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.3%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (21.7%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings