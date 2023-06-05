After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jake Marisnick and the Detroit Tigers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Aaron Nola) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Marisnick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jake Marisnick At The Plate (2022)

Marisnick hit .234 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Marisnick reached base via a hit in 13 of 27 games last season (48.1%), including multiple hits in 18.5% of those games (five of them).

Registering a plate appearance in 27 games a season ago, he hit two homers.

Marisnick drove in a run in four of 27 games last season (14.8%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

He crossed home plate safely in seven of 27 games last year (25.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 11 GP 16 .115 AVG .294 .148 OBP .333 .154 SLG .510 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 0 RBI 6 4/1 K/BB 20/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 11 GP 16 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)