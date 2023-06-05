Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will see Carlos Hernandez starting for the Kansas City Royals on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 24th in MLB action with 56 total home runs.

Miami's .399 slugging percentage ranks 18th in baseball.

The Marlins' .261 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

Miami has the No. 26 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.9 runs per game (233 total runs).

The Marlins' .322 on-base percentage is 14th in MLB.

The Marlins' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 11th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.

Miami has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).

The Marlins have the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.327).

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 60 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Fueled by 168 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 24th in MLB with a .384 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored 229 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Royals rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.416 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins are sending Braxton Garrett (1-2) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.22 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

Garrett is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year.

Garrett will aim to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Hernandez will get the start for the Royals, his third of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw a third of an inning out of the bullpen against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while allowing three hits.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Padres W 2-1 Home Braxton Garrett Blake Snell 6/1/2023 Padres L 10-1 Home Jesús Luzardo Joe Musgrove 6/2/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Home Edward Cabrera Shintaro Fujinami 6/3/2023 Athletics W 12-1 Home Eury Pérez Luis Medina 6/4/2023 Athletics W 7-5 Home Sandy Alcantara Paul Blackburn 6/5/2023 Royals - Home Braxton Garrett Carlos Hernandez 6/6/2023 Royals - Home Jesús Luzardo Zack Greinke 6/7/2023 Royals - Home Edward Cabrera Jordan Lyles 6/9/2023 White Sox - Away Eury Pérez Dylan Cease 6/10/2023 White Sox - Away Sandy Alcantara Michael Kopech 6/11/2023 White Sox - Away Braxton Garrett Lucas Giolito

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Cardinals W 7-0 Away Josh Staumont Adam Wainwright 5/30/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Away Zack Greinke Miles Mikolas 6/2/2023 Rockies L 7-2 Home Jordan Lyles Chase Anderson 6/3/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Austin Gomber 6/4/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins - Away Carlos Hernandez Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins - Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins - Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles - Away Brady Singer - 6/11/2023 Orioles - Away - Kyle Gibson

