On Monday, Miguel Cabrera (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the White Sox.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .202 with four doubles and 11 walks.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 51.7% of his 29 games this season, with at least two hits in 10.3% of those games.

In 29 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Cabrera has driven in a run in six games this year (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in four of 29 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 .192 AVG .186 .222 OBP .222 .231 SLG .233 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 6/1 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 15 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings