Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Miguel Cabrera (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the White Sox.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Discover More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .202 with four doubles and 11 walks.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 51.7% of his 29 games this season, with at least two hits in 10.3% of those games.
- In 29 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in six games this year (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in four of 29 games so far this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|.192
|AVG
|.186
|.222
|OBP
|.222
|.231
|SLG
|.233
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (6.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.62).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 62 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Phillies will send Nola (4-4) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.70 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.70 ERA ranks 61st, 1.125 WHIP ranks 27th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 48th.
