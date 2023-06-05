Tigers vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 5
Monday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (27-32) and the Detroit Tigers (26-31) at Citizens Bank Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Phillies taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 5.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (4-4) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (1-5) will answer the bell for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Phillies vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Tigers Player Props
|Phillies vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Tigers' record against the spread is 2-4-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in six of those contests).
- The Tigers have come away with 20 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Detroit has been victorious three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (207 total, 3.6 per game).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 30
|Rangers
|L 10-6
|Alex Faedo vs Martín Pérez
|May 31
|Rangers
|W 3-2
|Joey Wentz vs Dane Dunning
|June 2
|@ White Sox
|L 3-0
|Reese Olson vs Mike Clevinger
|June 3
|@ White Sox
|L 2-1
|Michael Lorenzen vs Dylan Cease
|June 4
|@ White Sox
|L 6-2
|Matthew Boyd vs Michael Kopech
|June 5
|@ Phillies
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Aaron Nola
|June 6
|@ Phillies
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Taijuan Walker
|June 7
|@ Phillies
|-
|Reese Olson vs Zack Wheeler
|June 9
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Ryne Nelson
|June 10
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Zac Gallen
|June 11
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Tommy Henry
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.