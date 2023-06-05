Monday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (27-32) and the Detroit Tigers (26-31) at Citizens Bank Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Phillies taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (4-4) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (1-5) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Tigers' record against the spread is 2-4-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in six of those contests).

The Tigers have come away with 20 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has been victorious three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (207 total, 3.6 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule