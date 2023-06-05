Zach McKinstry and Kyle Schwarber will take the field when the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Monday at Citizens Bank Park.

Tigers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 47 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Detroit is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .348 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 207 (3.6 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .301.

The Tigers rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Detroit averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.1) in the majors this season.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined 1.251 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Joey Wentz (1-5) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while allowing seven hits.

In 11 starts this season, Wentz has not yet earned a quality start.

Wentz has five starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 4.3 innings per outing.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Rangers L 10-6 Home Alex Faedo Martín Pérez 5/31/2023 Rangers W 3-2 Home Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/2/2023 White Sox L 3-0 Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 6/3/2023 White Sox L 2-1 Away Michael Lorenzen Dylan Cease 6/4/2023 White Sox L 6-2 Away Matthew Boyd Michael Kopech 6/5/2023 Phillies - Away Joey Wentz Aaron Nola 6/6/2023 Phillies - Away Joey Wentz Taijuan Walker 6/7/2023 Phillies - Away Reese Olson Zack Wheeler 6/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Michael Lorenzen Ryne Nelson 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Matthew Boyd Zac Gallen 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Joey Wentz Tommy Henry

