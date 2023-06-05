You can wager on player prop bet odds for Nicholas Castellanos, Spencer Torkelson and others on the Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers before their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Monday at Citizens Bank Park.

Tigers vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has recorded 49 hits with 13 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .234/.315/.368 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at White Sox Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rangers May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 30 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has collected 40 hits with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .278/.384/.424 on the year.

McKinstry heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a triple.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Nola Stats

Aaron Nola (4-4) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 13th start of the season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

The 30-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.70), 27th in WHIP (1.125), and 48th in K/9 (7.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets May. 31 6.0 4 4 4 5 3 at Braves May. 25 6.0 8 5 5 7 2 vs. Cubs May. 20 7.0 4 2 2 10 1 at Rockies May. 14 7.0 6 4 4 4 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 6 2

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 17 walks and 34 RBI (73 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashed .316/.360/.498 so far this season.

Castellanos hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .524 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 4 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Nationals Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 2 4-for-5 2 2 5 11 1 at Mets Jun. 1 3-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at Mets May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has six doubles, 15 home runs, 41 walks and 33 RBI (36 total hits).

He has a .172/.316/.416 slash line on the year.

Schwarber enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Nationals Jun. 4 2-for-5 2 2 6 8 at Nationals Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Nationals Jun. 2 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Mets Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

