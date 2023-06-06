After hitting .200 with a double, a home run, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has seven doubles, three home runs and 22 walks while hitting .244.

In 52.2% of his games this season (24 of 46), Baddoo has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.4%) he recorded more than one.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (6.5%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).

Baddoo has driven in a run in 10 games this year (21.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 17 of 46 games so far this year.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .237 AVG .270 .275 OBP .400 .263 SLG .378 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 10/2 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 22 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

