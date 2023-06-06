Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .179 with six doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Ibanez has picked up a hit in 13 of 30 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In 30 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In seven games this year, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.235
|AVG
|.389
|.235
|OBP
|.421
|.294
|SLG
|.722
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|5/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.65 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw four innings against the New York Mets, allowing three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.65, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.