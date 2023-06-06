After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .179 with six doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Ibanez has picked up a hit in 13 of 30 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

In 30 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In seven games this year, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run eight times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .235 AVG .389 .235 OBP .421 .294 SLG .722 1 XBH 4 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 5/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 15 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

