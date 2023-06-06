Eric Haase -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on June 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Taijuan Walker

NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has six doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .219.

Haase has gotten a hit in 24 of 46 games this season (52.2%), with more than one hit on six occasions (13.0%).

He has homered in two of 46 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Haase has driven home a run in eight games this season (17.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 10 games this year (21.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 .385 AVG .226 .429 OBP .293 .590 SLG .264 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 8 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 24 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.2%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (20.8%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (12.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings