Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eric Haase -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on June 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has six doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .219.
- Haase has gotten a hit in 24 of 46 games this season (52.2%), with more than one hit on six occasions (13.0%).
- He has homered in two of 46 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Haase has driven home a run in eight games this season (17.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 10 games this year (21.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|.385
|AVG
|.226
|.429
|OBP
|.293
|.590
|SLG
|.264
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.2%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (20.8%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (12.5%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Walker (4-3) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.65 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw four innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.65, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
