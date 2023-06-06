The Indiana Fever (1-4) play the Chicago Sky (4-3) on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and The U.

Sky vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for Sky vs. Fever

The 77.4 points per game Chicago averages are five fewer points than Indiana allows (82.4).

Chicago is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8% Indiana allows to opponents.

The Sky are 3-2 when they shoot better than 40.8% from the field.

Chicago's 37.6% three-point shooting percentage this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than opponents of Indiana have shot from deep (34.3%).

The Sky are 3-1 when they shoot better than 34.3% from distance.

Chicago and Indiana rebound at nearly the same rate, with Chicago averaging 0.2 more rebounds per game.

