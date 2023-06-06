Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Spencer Torkelson (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is hitting .230 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Torkelson has gotten a hit in 33 of 57 games this season (57.9%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (24.6%).
- He has homered in 8.8% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 36.8% of his games this year, Torkelson has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 of 57 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.293
|OBP
|.292
|.320
|SLG
|.398
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|12/4
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (61.3%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (25.8%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (32.3%)
|1 (3.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (12.9%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (35.5%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.54 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (4-3 with a 5.65 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 5.65 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
