Taijuan Walker takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park against Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Tigers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 48 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Detroit is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .346 this season.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .223.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 210 (3.6 per game).

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Tigers rank 18th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Detroit strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.266 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Tyler Alexander to the mound for his first start this season.

The 28-year-old lefty will start for the first time this campaign after pitching in relief 16 times.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Rangers W 3-2 Home Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/2/2023 White Sox L 3-0 Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 6/3/2023 White Sox L 2-1 Away Michael Lorenzen Dylan Cease 6/4/2023 White Sox L 6-2 Away Matthew Boyd Michael Kopech 6/5/2023 Phillies L 8-3 Away Joey Wentz Aaron Nola 6/6/2023 Phillies - Away Tyler Alexander Taijuan Walker 6/7/2023 Phillies - Away Reese Olson Zack Wheeler 6/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Michael Lorenzen Ryne Nelson 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Matthew Boyd Zac Gallen 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Joey Wentz Tommy Henry 6/12/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Charlie Morton

