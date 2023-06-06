How to Watch the Tigers vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
Taijuan Walker takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park against Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Tigers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 48 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Detroit is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .346 this season.
- The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .223.
- Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 210 (3.6 per game).
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- The Tigers rank 18th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.266 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Tyler Alexander to the mound for his first start this season.
- The 28-year-old lefty will start for the first time this campaign after pitching in relief 16 times.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Rangers
|W 3-2
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Dane Dunning
|6/2/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-0
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Mike Clevinger
|6/3/2023
|White Sox
|L 2-1
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Dylan Cease
|6/4/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-2
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Michael Kopech
|6/5/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-3
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Aaron Nola
|6/6/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Tyler Alexander
|Taijuan Walker
|6/7/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Zack Wheeler
|6/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Ryne Nelson
|6/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Zac Gallen
|6/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Tommy Henry
|6/12/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Charlie Morton
