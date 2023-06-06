Taijuan Walker will take the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies (28-32) on Tuesday, June 6 versus the Detroit Tigers (26-32), who will answer with Tyler Alexander. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Tigers have +145 odds to upset. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Walker - PHI (4-3, 5.65 ERA) vs Alexander - DET (1-0, 6.75 ERA)

Tigers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 18 (51.4%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Phillies have a record of 6-5 (54.5%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Phillies have a 2-2 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Tigers have won in 20, or 40%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Tigers have won nine of 21 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Jake Marisnick 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+280)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

