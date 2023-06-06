Tyler Nevin Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Tyler Nevin (.136 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Nevin? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Tyler Nevin At The Plate
- Nevin is batting .114 with a home run and three walks.
- Nevin has had a base hit in three of 15 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Nevin has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.182
|AVG
|.000
|.308
|OBP
|.143
|.455
|SLG
|.000
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|3/2
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.54 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (4-3) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.65 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the New York Mets, the righty threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 5.65 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.