Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is hitting .279 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 25 walks.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in 33 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has homered in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 51), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in nine games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 24 of 51 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|.286
|AVG
|.261
|.375
|OBP
|.340
|.457
|SLG
|.370
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|6/5
|K/BB
|13/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (66.7%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (7.4%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (22.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.54 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (4-3 with a 5.65 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.65, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .263 batting average against him.
