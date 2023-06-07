Andy Ibanez -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on June 7 at 6:05 PM ET.

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .177 with six doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Ibanez has picked up a hit in 13 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

In 31 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Ibanez has driven in a run in seven games this season (22.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (25.8%), including one multi-run game.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .235 AVG .389 .235 OBP .421 .294 SLG .722 1 XBH 4 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 5/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 16 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

