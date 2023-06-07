Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers and Jake Marisnick, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick has a walk while batting .167.
- Marisnick has gotten a hit in two of seven games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
- In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Marisnick has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Wheeler (4-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.33 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.33), 37th in WHIP (1.209), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
