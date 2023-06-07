Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers and Nick Maton, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .156 with five doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Maton has picked up a hit in 34.5% of his 55 games this year, with more than one hit in 9.1% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Maton has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (21.8%), with two or more RBI in four of them (7.3%).
- He has scored a run in 17 of 55 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.128
|AVG
|.175
|.236
|OBP
|.254
|.234
|SLG
|.386
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|9
|17/7
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (40.0%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (13.3%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (30.0%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (16.7%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (23.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 63 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (4-4) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.33), 37th in WHIP (1.209), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.