Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park against Zack Wheeler, who will start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Phillies are listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (+200). The total for the contest has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 6:05 PM ET

TV: NBCS-PH

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -250 +200 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-7.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Tigers and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers are 2-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (six of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been victorious in 20, or 39.2%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has won one of its five games when it's the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit's games have gone over the total in 30 of its 59 chances.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 3-6-0 in nine games with a line this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-13 12-20 9-19 17-14 21-25 5-8

