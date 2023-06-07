As they try to secure the series sweep on Wednesday, June 7, Zack Wheeler will take the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies (29-32) as they take on the Detroit Tigers (26-33), who will answer with Reese Olson. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:05 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +200 moneyline odds. The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Tigers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (4-4, 4.33 ERA) vs Olson - DET (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Tigers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won 19 out of the 36 games, or 52.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Phillies have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter.

Philadelphia has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been victorious in 20, or 39.2%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won one of five games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake Marisnick 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+425) Javier Báez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+300) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+325) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+290)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

