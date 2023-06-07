Zack Short -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on June 7 at 6:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short has a double, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .288.

Short has gotten a hit in 12 of 23 games this season (52.2%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Short has picked up an RBI in five games this year (21.7%), with two or more RBI in three of them (13.0%).

He has scored at least one run six times this year (26.1%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 .444 AVG .143 .500 OBP .143 .778 SLG .286 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/1 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 9 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings