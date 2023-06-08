On Thursday, Jonathan Schoop (batting .130 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop has five doubles and nine walks while batting .202.

This year, Schoop has tallied at least one hit in 16 of 37 games (43.2%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 37 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Schoop has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

In seven of 37 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 16 .211 AVG .184 .286 OBP .244 .316 SLG .211 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 4/2 K/BB 10/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 22 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (40.9%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.5%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (13.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (4.5%)

