On Thursday, Tyler Nevin (.136 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Nevin? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

  • Nevin is batting .114 with a home run and three walks.
  • Nevin has picked up a hit in three games this year (20.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Nevin has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
.182 AVG .000
.308 OBP .143
.455 SLG .000
1 XBH 0
1 HR 0
3 RBI 1
3/2 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
7 GP 8
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
  • The Phillies are sending Wheeler (4-4) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.33), 37th in WHIP (1.209), and 11th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.