Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
On Friday, Akil Baddoo (batting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .234 with seven doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.
- Baddoo has picked up a hit in 24 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- In 6.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this year (20.8%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (35.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.237
|AVG
|.270
|.275
|OBP
|.400
|.263
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|10/2
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.33 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 71 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Kelly (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.06 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks 19th, 1.075 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
