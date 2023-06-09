As play in the Libema Open approaches its conclusion, a quarterfinal is up next for Aliaksandra Sasnovich versus Liudmila Samsonova. Sasnovich currently is +800 (fifth-best odds in the field) to win it all at Autotron Rosmalen.

Sasnovich at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Sasnovich's Next Match

Sasnovich will play Samsonova in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 at 4:00 AM ET, after defeating Greet Minnen in the previous round 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Sasnovich Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Sasnovich defeated No. 120-ranked Minnen, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

In 21 tournaments over the past year, Sasnovich has gone 17-21 and has yet to win a title.

Sasnovich has not won any of her two tournaments on grass over the past year, with a record of 1-2 on that surface.

Sasnovich, over the past 12 months, has played 38 matches across all court types, and 23.3 games per match.

On grass, Sasnovich has played three matches over the past year, and she has totaled 25.3 games per match while winning 47.4% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Sasnovich has won 62.2% of her games on serve, and 36% on return.

Sasnovich has claimed 67.6% of her service games on grass over the past year and 28.2% of her return games.

