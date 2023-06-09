After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .177 with six doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 41.9% of his games this year (13 of 31), with multiple hits three times (9.7%).

In 31 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Ibanez has driven in a run in seven games this season (22.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (25.8%), including one multi-run game.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .235 AVG .389 .235 OBP .421 .294 SLG .722 1 XBH 4 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 5/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0

