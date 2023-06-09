Ty France is one of the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners square off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday (first pitch at 9:38 PM ET).

Angels vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Ohtani Stats

The Angels' Shohei Ohtani (5-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

Ohtani has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 28-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.30), 12th in WHIP (1.014), and third in K/9 (12.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Jun. 2 6.0 9 5 5 6 1 vs. Marlins May. 27 6.0 6 2 1 10 3 vs. Twins May. 21 6.0 2 1 1 9 3 at Orioles May. 15 7.0 4 5 5 5 2 vs. Astros May. 9 7.0 6 3 3 7 2

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 35 RBI (60 total hits).

He has a slash line of .262/.361/.493 so far this year.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Cubs Jun. 6 1-for-2 1 0 2 1 at Astros Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

France Stats

France has 64 hits with 19 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .272/.341/.417 on the season.

France will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three doubles and two RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jun. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has put up 60 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .246/.303/.439 slash line so far this season.

Rodriguez has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run and three RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres Jun. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Rangers Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

