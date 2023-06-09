If you're a die-hard fan of NCAA baseball, you know that every game is a must-see event. On Friday, June 9, Fubo is airing four college baseball games, and we're betting you don't want to miss a single pitch. Check out the article below to find out how to watch or live stream all of the action.

Watch Duke vs Virginia Baseball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch TCU vs Indiana State Baseball

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch South Carolina vs Florida Baseball

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch Oral Roberts vs Oregon Baseball

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Every team's journey toward the College World Series begins with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and concludes with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.