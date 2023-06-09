Elizabeth Mandlik 2023 Viking Open Nottingham Odds
Elizabeth Mandlik is meeting Sonay Kartal next in the Viking Open Nottingham qualifying . Mandlik's odds are +6600 to take home the trophy from Nottingham Tennis Centre.
Mandlik at the 2023 Viking Open Nottingham
- Next Round: Qualifying round
- Tournament Dates: June 9-19
- Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre
- Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Mandlik's Next Match
On Monday, June 12 at 5:00 AM ET, Mandlik will face Kartal in the qualifying , after beating Viktoriya Tomova 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 in the previous round.
Mandlik Stats
- In the Round of 32, Mandlik won 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 versus Tomova on Monday.
- The 22-year-old Mandlik is 11-14 over the past 12 months and is still looking for her first tournament victory.
- In her 25 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Mandlik has averaged 22.7 games.
- Mandlik, over the past year, has won 56.0% of her service games and 43.1% of her return games.
