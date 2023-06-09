Elizabeth Mandlik is meeting Sonay Kartal next in the Viking Open Nottingham qualifying . Mandlik's odds are +6600 to take home the trophy from Nottingham Tennis Centre.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Viking Open Nottingham and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Mandlik at the 2023 Viking Open Nottingham

Next Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Tournament Dates: June 9-19

June 9-19 Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Mandlik's Next Match

On Monday, June 12 at 5:00 AM ET, Mandlik will face Kartal in the qualifying , after beating Viktoriya Tomova 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 in the previous round.

Want to bet on Mandlik? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Mandlik Stats

In the Round of 32, Mandlik won 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 versus Tomova on Monday.

The 22-year-old Mandlik is 11-14 over the past 12 months and is still looking for her first tournament victory.

In her 25 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Mandlik has averaged 22.7 games.

Mandlik, over the past year, has won 56.0% of her service games and 43.1% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.