Elizabeth Mandlik is meeting Sonay Kartal next in the Viking Open Nottingham qualifying . Mandlik's odds are +6600 to take home the trophy from Nottingham Tennis Centre.

Mandlik at the 2023 Viking Open Nottingham

  • Next Round: Qualifying round
  • Tournament Dates: June 9-19
  • Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre
  • Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom
  • Court Surface: Grass

Mandlik's Next Match

On Monday, June 12 at 5:00 AM ET, Mandlik will face Kartal in the qualifying , after beating Viktoriya Tomova 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 in the previous round.

Mandlik Stats

  • In the Round of 32, Mandlik won 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 versus Tomova on Monday.
  • The 22-year-old Mandlik is 11-14 over the past 12 months and is still looking for her first tournament victory.
  • In her 25 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Mandlik has averaged 22.7 games.
  • Mandlik, over the past year, has won 56.0% of her service games and 43.1% of her return games.

