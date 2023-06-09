A quarterfinal is next up for Emil Ruusuvuori in the Libema Open, and he will play Jannik Sinner. Ruusuvuori is +800 (fourth-best odds in the field) to win it all at Autotron Rosmalen.

Ruusuvuori at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Ruusuvuori's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 (at 4:00 AM ET), Ruusuvuori will meet Sinner, after beating Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 in the previous round.

Ruusuvuori Stats

Ruusuvuori defeated No. 36-ranked Humbert 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the .

The 24-year-old Ruusuvuori is 29-31 over the past year and is still looking for his first tournament victory.

Ruusuvuori is 2-3 on grass over the past 12 months.

In his 60 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Ruusuvuori has averaged 24.2 games.

On grass, Ruusuvuori has played five matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 26.6 games per match while winning 48.9% of games.

Ruusuvuori has won 24.7% of his return games and 75.2% of his service games over the past 12 months.

On grass over the past 12 months, Ruusuvuori has claimed 82.1% of his service games and 15.2% of his return games.

