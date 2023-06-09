On Friday, Eric Haase (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has six doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .213.

Haase has picked up a hit in 24 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has homered in two of 47 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Haase has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (17.0%), with more than one RBI in three of them (6.4%).

In 10 games this year (21.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 .385 AVG .226 .429 OBP .293 .590 SLG .264 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 8 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings