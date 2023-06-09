The Detroit Tigers and Jake Marisnick, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick is batting .167 with two walks.

Marisnick has gotten a hit in two of eight games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.

In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Marisnick has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in one of eight games.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 .000 AVG .083 .000 OBP .214 .000 SLG .083 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 1/0 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings