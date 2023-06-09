Jannik Sinner 2023 Libema Open Odds
Jannik Sinner will meet Emil Ruusuvuori next in the Libema Open quarterfinals. Sinner's odds to win this tournament at Autotron Rosmalen are +200, second-best in the field.
Sinner at the 2023 Libema Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 9-18
- Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
- Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
- Court Surface: Grass
Sinner's Next Match
In the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 (at 4:00 AM ET), Sinner will meet Ruusuvuori, after getting past Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-2 in the last round.
Sinner is listed at -375 to win his next contest against Ruusuvuori.
Jannik Sinner Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +1000
- US Open odds to win: +1100
- Libema Open odds to win: +200
Sinner Stats
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Sinner defeated No. 47-ranked Bublik, 6-4, 6-2.
- In 20 tournaments over the past year, Sinner has gone 49-18 and has won a pair of titles.
- Sinner is 4-2 on grass over the past 12 months.
- Sinner has played 25 games per match in his 67 matches over the past year across all court types.
- Sinner, over the past year, has played six matches on grass, and 36.8 games per match.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Sinner has won 82.7% of his games on serve, and 30.8% on return.
- On grass over the past 12 months, Sinner has claimed 87.5% of his service games and 21.1% of his return games.
