Jannik Sinner will meet Emil Ruusuvuori next in the Libema Open quarterfinals. Sinner's odds to win this tournament at Autotron Rosmalen are +200, second-best in the field.

Sinner at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Sinner's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 (at 4:00 AM ET), Sinner will meet Ruusuvuori, after getting past Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-2 in the last round.

Jannik Sinner Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +1000

US Open odds to win: +1100

Libema Open odds to win: +200

Sinner Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Sinner defeated No. 47-ranked Bublik, 6-4, 6-2.

In 20 tournaments over the past year, Sinner has gone 49-18 and has won a pair of titles.

Sinner is 4-2 on grass over the past 12 months.

Sinner has played 25 games per match in his 67 matches over the past year across all court types.

Sinner, over the past year, has played six matches on grass, and 36.8 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Sinner has won 82.7% of his games on serve, and 30.8% on return.

On grass over the past 12 months, Sinner has claimed 87.5% of his service games and 21.1% of his return games.

