As part of today's qualification final (four matches), No. 111-ranked David Goffin and No. 195 Jesper de Jong will be squaring off at Autotron Rosmalen in Rosmalen, Netherlands.

Libema Open Info

Tournament: Libema Open

Libema Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: June 11

June 11 TV Channel:

Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Arthur Fils vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert Qualification Final 5:00 AM ET Fils (-225) Herbert (+165) Edan Leshem vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Qualification Final 6:50 AM ET Mpetshi Perricard (-250) Leshem (+180) David Goffin vs. Jesper de Jong Qualification Final 7:15 AM ET Goffin (-350) de Jong (+230) Rinky Hijikata vs. Ricardas Berankis Qualification Final 11:40 AM ET Hijikata (-160) Berankis (+120)

