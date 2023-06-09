Men's Libema Open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
As part of today's qualification final (four matches), No. 111-ranked David Goffin and No. 195 Jesper de Jong will be squaring off at Autotron Rosmalen in Rosmalen, Netherlands.
Check out the latest odds for the entire Libema Open field at BetMGM.
Libema Open Info
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: June 11
- TV Channel:
- Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
- Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
- Court Surface: Grass
Who will win the Libema Open?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Arthur Fils vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert
|Qualification Final
|5:00 AM ET
|Fils (-225)
|Herbert (+165)
|Edan Leshem vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
|Qualification Final
|6:50 AM ET
|Mpetshi Perricard (-250)
|Leshem (+180)
|David Goffin vs. Jesper de Jong
|Qualification Final
|7:15 AM ET
|Goffin (-350)
|de Jong (+230)
|Rinky Hijikata vs. Ricardas Berankis
|Qualification Final
|11:40 AM ET
|Hijikata (-160)
|Berankis (+120)
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.