Women's Libema Open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The six matches today in the Libema Open qualification final include No. 154-ranked Priscilla Hon competing against No. 217 Natalija Stevanovic.
Libema Open Info
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: June 11
- TV Channel:
- Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
- Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
- Court Surface: Grass
Who will win the Libema Open?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Lena Papadakis vs. Taylah Preston
|Qualification Final
|5:00 AM ET
|Preston (-200)
|Papadakis (+140)
|Sachia Vickery vs. Zeynep Sonmez
|Qualification Final
|5:00 AM ET
|Vickery (-165)
|Sonmez (+120)
|Mai Hontama vs. Susan Bandecchi
|Qualification Final
|7:00 AM ET
|Hontama (-350)
|Bandecchi (+220)
|Carol Zhao vs. Kristina Dmitruk
|Qualification Final
|9:15 AM ET
|Dmitruk (-350)
|Zhao (+220)
|Emina Bektas vs. Ankita Raina
|Qualification Final
|9:30 AM ET
|Bektas (-250)
|Raina (+175)
|Priscilla Hon vs. Natalija Stevanovic
|Qualification Final
|9:50 AM ET
|Hon (-210)
|Stevanovic (+145)
