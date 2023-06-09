The six matches today in the Libema Open qualification final include No. 154-ranked Priscilla Hon competing against No. 217 Natalija Stevanovic.

Libema Open Info

Tournament: Libema Open

Libema Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: June 11

June 11 TV Channel:

Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Lena Papadakis vs. Taylah Preston Qualification Final 5:00 AM ET Preston (-200) Papadakis (+140) Sachia Vickery vs. Zeynep Sonmez Qualification Final 5:00 AM ET Vickery (-165) Sonmez (+120) Mai Hontama vs. Susan Bandecchi Qualification Final 7:00 AM ET Hontama (-350) Bandecchi (+220) Carol Zhao vs. Kristina Dmitruk Qualification Final 9:15 AM ET Dmitruk (-350) Zhao (+220) Emina Bektas vs. Ankita Raina Qualification Final 9:30 AM ET Bektas (-250) Raina (+175) Priscilla Hon vs. Natalija Stevanovic Qualification Final 9:50 AM ET Hon (-210) Stevanovic (+145)

