Liudmila Samsonova's run in the Libema Open in Rosmalen, Netherlands has reached the quarterfinals, where she will face Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Samsonova's odds are the second-best in the field at +300 to win this event at Autotron Rosmalen.

Samsonova at the 2023 Libema Open

  • Next Round: Quarterfinals
  • Tournament Dates: June 9-18
  • Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
  • Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
  • Court Surface: Grass

Samsonova's Next Match

After beating Polina Kudermetova 6-4, 6-1, Samsonova will play Sasnovich in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 at 4:00 AM ET.

Liudmila Samsonova Grand Slam Odds

  • US Open odds to win: +1600
  • Libema Open odds to win: +300

Samsonova Stats

  • Samsonova is coming off a 6-4, 6-1 win over No. 141-ranked Kudermetova in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
  • Samsonova is 34-16 over the past 12 months, with three tournament victories.
  • Samsonova is 2-2 on grass over the past year.
  • Samsonova, over the past 12 months, has played 50 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match.
  • On grass, Samsonova has played four matches over the past year, and she has totaled 26.8 games per match while winning 49.5% of games.
  • When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Samsonova has won 76.3% of her games on serve, and 36.3% on return.
  • Samsonova has been victorious in 73.1% of her service games on grass over the past year and 27.3% of her return games.

