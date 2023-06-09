Liudmila Samsonova's run in the Libema Open in Rosmalen, Netherlands has reached the quarterfinals, where she will face Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Samsonova's odds are the second-best in the field at +300 to win this event at Autotron Rosmalen.

Samsonova at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Samsonova's Next Match

After beating Polina Kudermetova 6-4, 6-1, Samsonova will play Sasnovich in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 at 4:00 AM ET.

Samsonova has current moneyline odds of -250 to win her next matchup against Sasnovich.

Liudmila Samsonova Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1600

Libema Open odds to win: +300

Samsonova Stats

Samsonova is coming off a 6-4, 6-1 win over No. 141-ranked Kudermetova in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Samsonova is 34-16 over the past 12 months, with three tournament victories.

Samsonova is 2-2 on grass over the past year.

Samsonova, over the past 12 months, has played 50 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match.

On grass, Samsonova has played four matches over the past year, and she has totaled 26.8 games per match while winning 49.5% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Samsonova has won 76.3% of her games on serve, and 36.3% on return.

Samsonova has been victorious in 73.1% of her service games on grass over the past year and 27.3% of her return games.

